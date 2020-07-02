Rimac C_Three Rendering Is a Four-Seat 1,900 HP Electric Hypercar

View this post on Instagram

After discovering that @rimac_automobili was organizing a #rimacdesignchallenge , our passion and the respect we have for what Rimac is aiming to achieve as an electric automotive company, immediately motivated us to participate. Here is the vision of: A 4 seater to compete in the supercar segment by our director of design @alan_derosier . A car giving you the opportunity to share the driving experience you would usually have alone or with just one passenger with your whole family. Why should a family trip be boring? . . . . #automotivedesign #transportationdesign #rimac #designchallenge #designer #cardesigner #cardesigndaily #cardesignsketch #rendering #photoshop #cardesigninspo #formtrends #sketchstorm #studiokurbos #kurbosianer #kurbosdesign #vision #exterior #exteriorsketch #futurecar #conceptcar #photooftheday #surfacedesign #cardesign #conceptsketchbook

