2021 Ford Bronco Tailgate Teased With 34.4" Goodyear Wrangler Territory Tire

We’re so close to the grand reveal of the 2021 Bronco that Ford is running out of teasers for the build-up campaign on social media channels. This time around, the truck-based utility vehicle shows its tailgate design and a few other interesting details. 25 photos



Higher up the spectrum, the only engine option confirmed to date is the 2.7-liter EcoBoost. In applications such as the F-150 and Edge ST, the twin-turbo mill is good for 325 horsepower (330 PS) and 400 pound-feet (542 Nm) of torque at the crankshaft. First and foremost, it’s hard to ignore the full-size spare tire. That’s a Goodyear Wrangler Territory LT with a tire diameter of 34.4 inches and a wheel diameter of 17 inches, which means that the Bronco has bigger rubber than the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon.The third brake light is positioned right above it, obstructing rear-view visibility to a small extent. Fret not, however, because the backup camera is mandatory in the United States since May 2018. On the rear window, you can also see two hinges connected to the top, a washer nozzle, and a rather small wiper hidden behind the spare tire.Notice the rubber strip between the tailgate and window? Indeed, ladies and gents; this design is pretty similar to the Jeep Wrangler’s tailgate and window! You can also see a top seam, translating to a removable roof just like the Bronco’s rival from Toledo.Last, but certainly not least, the passenger-side hinge isn’t a counterintuitive design. If the tailgate were to open to the driver’s side, the crown of the road would pose a problem. Although it’s hard to tell from the picture that Ford posted on social media, the black bits on the taillight appear to hide the Blind-Spot Monitoring sensor.At the time of writing, only two hours separate us from the unveiling event. The base model is going to get the 2.3-liter EcoBoost from the Ranger even though the Bronco uses the ladder-frame chassis from the next generation of the mid-size pickup truck.Higher up the spectrum, the only engine option confirmed to date is the 2.7-liter EcoBoost. In applications such as the F-150 and Edge ST, the twin-turbo mill is good for 325 horsepower (330 PS) and 400 pound-feet (542 Nm) of torque at the crankshaft.