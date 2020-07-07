Feel the Need For the 'Ring With a Spectacular Onboard of the McLaren Senna

While a swing around the infamous circuit is ridiculously cheap during the tourist sessions (“touristenfahrten”) the experience of the Nurburgring Nordschleife is many times the order of magnitude of the access ticket price. And then a full-send lap is in the stratosphere, especially when performed using one of the best street cars the world has ever seen.
The Green Hell has countless epic and frightening stories to tell. And we need to retell this one because it’s both and then some more thanks to the vehicle involved – McLaren's most extreme road car of modern times, the Senna.
It is hard to say anything new about this McLaren and why it is named after a man whom many consider as the best motorsport pilot of all times – Ayrton Senna. So, we are going to let the images speak a million words. Simply because they do it at full velocity.
And when full throttle is involved in the same sentence with the Senna, we can all imagine the ‘Ring got what it deserved. That is a committed driver and the proof that you can enjoy a lap around the track from the comfort and safety of your own home.
Otherwise we might be a little bit frightened by the view YouTuber Misha Charoudin got from the relative position of the passenger seat. That is simply because the McLaren Senn can be an absolute monster in the right hands and on the right ‘road’.
That way it can make full use of its twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 that churns out a massive 789 HP (588 kW) and of the intricate aerodynamics that were devised for the combination of opposite forces – power and downforce.
Because there are still some geniuses around the world, the engineers managed to combine them in a way that enabled the skilled driver to fly past the other cars that were present on the circuit as is customary during tourist sessions.
