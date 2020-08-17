5 Uber-Tuned Corvette Callaway GS Supernatural Sells for the Price of Stock Car

This 1971 Corvette Barn Find Has Already Been Saved, Its Future Is in Your Hands

The Chevrolet Corvette C3 officially entered production in August 1967 with two different body styles available in the lineup, namely a 2-door convertible and a 2-door coupe. 10 photos



The coupe that we have here comes straight from Missouri, and it’s powered by a 350ci (5.7-liter) V8 engine, which, according to the owner, still “turns over.” But of course, given the Vette is after all a barn find, you shouldn’t expect everything to be in working condition, so some fixes are still needed under the hood to be able to drive the car home. The engine is paired with a 4-speed manual transmission.



And judging from this



The interior also requires some upholstery work too, but on the other hand, the good news is that most of the parts seem to be there, so with the right restoration work, this Corvette could end up looking and feeling like a brand-new car worth a small fortune.



And speaking of how much the barn find is worth, the owner expects to get just $7,100 for it, which really isn’t a lot for an old Corvette that doesn’t look all that bad after sitting for many years in a barn. The car has just 57,972 miles (93,296 km) on the clock.



If you want to check it in person, the Corvette is parked in Columbus, Ohio, and the owner says they're also accepting some trades.

