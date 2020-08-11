BMW M2 Rendering Shows Hopeful Evolution of the Current Best M Model

4 Lowered Maserati Quattroporte Proves Why the Right Wheels Are so Important

More on this:

2021 Chevrolet Corvette C8 Looks Sleek with Vossen Gloss Black HF-5 Wheels

This new look suits the legendary American model so well that it's easy to forget the Chevrolet Corvette wasn't always a mid-engine sports car. Well, it is now, and that detail certainly didn't go unnoticed by Vossen , who picked the C8 to showcase one of its latest wheel designs in the hybrid forged series. 9 photos



Indeed, besides improving the car's handling and making an even weight distribution easier, a mid-engine setup will also almost guarantee a great-looking machine. The proportions will inevitably hark back at all the legendary racing models of the past as well as the current crop of supercars, while the absence of an engine up-front means one less constraint for the designers, leaving just aerodynamics to stand in the way of pure styling.



All these considered, it's no surprise that Vossen picked the all-new



The new model is available in three sizes (between 20 and 22 inches) with prices starting at $649 for one piece. The gloss black finish on the Vossen HF-5 wheels matches the black accents of the Z51 Performance Package equipped on the show car, while also providing a contrast to its Sebring Orange Tintcoat paint.



Overall, it's a very attractive package, with the only drawback being that the



The new Corvette is clearly an unusual sight for the American automotive industry. There aren't that many cars made in the USA that share this body type, making Chevrolet's decision all the more remarkable. However, you don't need to have too many examples in your history to know why this layout is so desirable, and not just for dynamic reasons.Indeed, besides improving the car's handling and making an even weight distribution easier, a mid-engine setup will also almost guarantee a great-looking machine. The proportions will inevitably hark back at all the legendary racing models of the past as well as the current crop of supercars, while the absence of an engine up-front means one less constraint for the designers, leaving just aerodynamics to stand in the way of pure styling.All these considered, it's no surprise that Vossen picked the all-new Corvette to introduce the HF-5 hybrid forged wheel design. Finished in black (though there is a total of ten finishes, two standard, and eight custom ones), the rims feature five main spokes that split midway for something resembling a snowflake look.The new model is available in three sizes (between 20 and 22 inches) with prices starting at $649 for one piece. The gloss black finish on the Vossen HF-5 wheels matches the black accents of the Z51 Performance Package equipped on the show car, while also providing a contrast to its Sebring Orange Tintcoat paint.Overall, it's a very attractive package, with the only drawback being that the Chevrolet Corvette has a pretty good choice of stock wheels to begin with. However, people will want to modify their sports cars, and when they do, Vossen will be there to tempt them with its offerings. For now, it's tempting us all with this laid-back, strangely soothing video.