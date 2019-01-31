autoevolution

Peugeot 308 SW Lowered on Vossen Wheels

Call us crazy, but we've seen enough expensive SUVs with gold wheels this week. Let's go back to something more people could aspire to, like a Peugeot 308 on Vossen alloys.
The model Vossen mistakingly described as the 508 is a pretty old car, the 308 SW. It's a compact wagon, like the American Golf Sportwagen, that's nearing the end of its life and has served the French carmaker pretty well. It got a few moments under the spotlight when the hotter GT model was launched, but Peugeot never went crazy with a full GTi that would have rivaled the Octavia RS and Focus ST.

That's what we seem to be dealing with here, a 308 GT. There are two configurations available for this. The diesel seems to be more popular, a 2.0 HDi making 181 PS and 400 Nm of torque, which means it's got slightly more torque than the famous 2.0 TDI. It claims to be a bit faster than the Golf GTD, and some people like the originality of not going down the VW route.

Your other choice is the 1.6 THP, a turbo making 205 HP and 285 HP. It's a bit lighter and faster, but you can only have it with a 6-speed manual and fuel consumption is obviously going to be affected. Rivals currently include the Renault Megane GT SW and the recently launched Kia Proceed GT, both of which also have 205 HP.

That makes us wonder if the Proceed will be liked by the European tuning community. In any case, the wheels chose for this Austrian tuning project are the Vossen LC-105T, a deep-dish 19-inch unit with a brushed metal finish. The skinny rubber has disappeared under the wheel arches, so the Peugeot either features air suspension or coilovers. Other noticeable changes include the blacked out windows and a Thule roof box. Nothing too crazy. Like many wagon owners, this guy is a bicycle fan.
