A premier manufacturer of aftermarket wheels with OEM quality, Miami-based Vossen is specialized in staggered fitments with sizes that range from 19 to 24 inches. A global company that played a significant role in making concave wheels popular, Vossen has published a few pictures of a Supra with red paintwork over gold wheels.Photographed by R.Kworks and owned by Mohamed Alhammadi, the car’s visual drama is furthered by the red-painted brake calipers and tinted side windows. HF-5 is how the wheels are called, measuring 20 by 9.5 inches up front and 20 by 11 inches at the rear. Wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 4S summer-only performance tires, the wheels are certainly complemented by a suspension upgrade in the guise of coilovers.Mohamed goes by the alias of “ 7.insta ” on Instagram, and since November 2019, his Supra went through a number of other modifications in addition to the wheels and suspension. He mentions a Stage 2 hardware upgrade for the inline-six turbo engine, Bootmod3 mapping, as well as some tender loving care from VAG Logic of Abu Dhabi.Because it’s based on the CLuster ARchitecture and utilizes BMW powertrains, the A90 has endless tuning potential as long as you’re willing to throw money into readily available or tailored modifications. The all-new Supra became a darling of the tuning scene long before owners started doing their thing thanks to countless SEMA builds.For the 2021 model year , the United States is also treated to the four-cylinder turbo that Toyota already offers in Japan and prepares to roll out in Europe. Not as powerful as the six-cylinder option, the B48 develops 255 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. Also worthy of mention, the 3.0-liter engine now matches the Z4 M40i with 382 horsepower and 365 pound-feet of torque developed from 1,800 to 5,000 rpm.