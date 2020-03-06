2020 Toyota Supra Gets Mazda RX-7 Makeover, Sticks Out Like a Sore Thumb

Last year saw a wave of renderings bringing front-end/back-end swaps coming our way and, as expected, 2020 will also get its fair share of such pixel work. Case in point with the images we have here, which mix a pair of infamous Japanese machines, namely the 2020 Toyota Supra and the Mazda RX-7.
You should know this mix competed in GTA V Online - this is one of the many subculture efforts resulting from the mods that allow one to play the game in ways its maker, Rockstar Game, may or may not have intended (as the WASD-addicted between you know, the actual game doesn't feature cars from the real world, using lookalikes instead).
The visual stunt comes from a gear head called Jon Pumfrey, an Australian YouTuber whose work we've discussed in the past - this mix involving the Ferrari F40 and the Lamborghini Huracan in Spyder trim is perhaps the most striking he's delivered to date.
Of course, there are multiple obstacles that could get in the way of this virtual contraption's success. For one, the Supra and the FD-generation RX-7 have different audiences, so purists will undoubtedly disapprove of this shenanigan.
Then there's the generation gap separating the two - while the Mk V Supra landed last year, the FD RX-7 went out of production back in 2002.
Looking past the styling cues of the "donor cars", we notice certain custom bits that have been added to the machine. For one, this has been dropped, thus playing to the air suspension trend we saw during last year's SEMA show, which hosted around 60 custom 2020 Toyota Supras - here's an example of such a bagged Japanese sportscar for you.
Unsurprisingly, the said transformation also includes a set of custom wheels, with the new shoes features a multi-spoke design that seems to fit the bill.
