“Mad” Mike Hughes Dies in Homemade Rocket Launch Set to Prove the Earth Is Flat

5 New Toyota Subcompact SUV Confirmed for Europe, Will Be Made in France

More on this:

2020 Toyota Camry AWD Final Pricing Announced, Costs $1,400 More Than Camry FWD

Affordable mid-size sedans with all-wheel drive are a bit of a rarity in this day and age, more so in the United States. After Nissan introduced AWD to the Altima , Toyota has adapted the all-wheel-drive system of the RAV4 crossover to be suitable for the Camry. 25 photos AWD badge on the trunk lid sets the all-wheel-drive Camry apart from front-wheel-drive models. Despite having four cylinders and relying on natural aspiration, the 2.5-liter engine comes with no fewer than 205 horsepower.



Torque is rated at 185 pound-feet (or 251 Nm), and up to 50 percent of the torque can be directed to the rear wheels when slippage is detected. With the help of the eight-speed automatic transmission, the LE and XLE trim levels are EPA-rated 29 and 28 miles to the gallon on the combined cycle. Just like the



Revealed in November 2019, Toyota sure took its sweet time regarding the pricing information for the Camry AWD. Not including the destination charge, the LE kicks off at $26,370 or $1,400 more than the front-wheel-drive model. At the other end of the spectrum, the XSE trim level starts at $31,405. There’s even a special edition of the Camry AWD called Nightshade, which is priced between the SE and XLE at $28k.



The difference in curb weight over the Camry FWD isn’t significant. Toyota quotes 165 pounds (or 75 kilograms), and the same applies to the Avalon AWD. The larger of the two sedans will arrive at dealers for the 2021 model year, and pricing isn’t available right now.



Both the Camry AWD and Avalon AWD feature Dynamic Torque Control, the system that governs the torque split between the front and rear axles. The free-spinning driveshaft, on the other hand, promises to save gasoline whenever possible without sacrificing the car’s all-wheel-drive capability in cold, rainy, and snowy weather conditions. From a stylistic standpoint, only thebadge on the trunk lid sets the all-wheel-drive Camry apart from front-wheel-drive models. Despite having four cylinders and relying on natural aspiration, the 2.5-liter engine comes with no fewer than 205 horsepower.Torque is rated at 185 pound-feet (or 251 Nm), and up to 50 percent of the torque can be directed to the rear wheels when slippage is detected. With the help of the eight-speed automatic transmission, the LE and XLE trim levels are EPA-rated 29 and 28 miles to the gallon on the combined cycle. Just like the RAV4 compact crossover , the AWD system disengages the propeller shaft from the rear diff to save fuel.Revealed in November 2019, Toyota sure took its sweet time regarding the pricing information for the Camry AWD. Not including the destination charge, the LE kicks off at $26,370 or $1,400 more than the front-wheel-drive model. At the other end of the spectrum, the XSE trim level starts at $31,405. There’s even a special edition of the Camry AWD called Nightshade, which is priced between the SE and XLE at $28k.The difference in curb weight over the Camryisn’t significant. Toyota quotes 165 pounds (or 75 kilograms), and the same applies to the Avalon AWD. The larger of the two sedans will arrive at dealers for the 2021 model year, and pricing isn’t available right now.Both the Camry AWD and Avalon AWD feature Dynamic Torque Control, the system that governs the torque split between the front and rear axles. The free-spinning driveshaft, on the other hand, promises to save gasoline whenever possible without sacrificing the car’s all-wheel-drive capability in cold, rainy, and snowy weather conditions.