Toyota Gives 2021 Supra More Power, U.S. Model Also Gets Four-Cylinder Engine

As you’re well aware, the GR Supra rides on a BMW platform and utilizes BMW engines. The inline-six turbo with 3.0 liters of displacement used to make 335 horsepower for the 2020 model year, but 2021 sees that rating level up to 382 horsepower. In other words, the Japanese coupe now matches the Z4 M40i roadster. 7 photos



How does the more potent engine compare to the lesser 3.0-liter on the straights? Toyota estimates the zero-to-60 will be reduced to 3.9 from 4.1 seconds, and as expected, the eight-speed automatic transmission from ZF Friedrichshafen carries over. But wait, there’s more! In addition to additional ponies and twerks, the Supra 3.0 further features a retuned chassis for superior stability and cornering capability.



Lightweight aluminum braces tie the strut towers to the radiator support, increasing lateral rigidity for increased roll resistance. The front and rear bump stops, damper tuning, electric power steering, adaptive suspension, stability control, and active differential were revised as well. Having said these, let’s talk about



New for the U.S., to be more specific, because the 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder is available in Japan since the 2020 model year. North America gets the 255-horsepower and 295-lb.ft. version while Japan has an even less potent option, packing fewer than 200 ponies. It’s estimated the Supra takes 5.0 seconds to reach 60 miles per hour with this mill, onto a top speed of 155 miles per hour (250 km/h).



Tipping the scales at 3,181 pounds, the Supra 2.0 is more than 200 pounds lighter than the six-cylinder model. Smaller brake rotors at the front, four speakers for the audio system, and manually adjustable seats are three reasons for this lightness, but we also need to mention that the Supra 2.0 doesn’t feature the active differential and adaptive suspension of the 3.0-liter turbo.



