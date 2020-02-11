Modernized Mk IV Toyota Supra Shows Simple Widebody

The relationship between the new Mk V Toyota Supra and its Mk IV predecessor can easily be labeled as symbiotic. You see, the 2020 model was basically born to be tuned, all thanks to the aftermarket reputation of its predecessor. However, now that more and more custom Mk Vs have landed, the reputation of the 90s model has only climbed higher.
Of course, this means the Mk IV Supra also enjoys more attention from digital artists. Case in point with the rendering that now occupies our screens.
The pixel portrait sees the Japanese toy being fitted with various aftermarket treats. And the most obvious touch comes from the widebody of the Toy, even though the front and the rear fenders aren't that wild.
Take a look at the front end of the machine and you'll notice a lip spoiler that could easily pass as a factory piece.
Then we have the custom wheels. Up front, the rims seem to use a Turbofan-like design. We're talking about a solution that traces its roots to the motorsport realm, with this aimed at sucking air from under the car and thus adding downforce and cooling the brakes. As for the rear wheels, these feature fat lips that stand out, which makes one wonder if the said front wheel setup is a cover.
Looking past the custom shoes of the Supra, the custom aero work on the car, along with its Smurf-like finish, seem to give the Toyota a more modern look. Heck, this thing looks more than a decade younger than it is.
In case you're wondering, we have to thank digital label KD Kalim Design for these wonderful pixels. And if this rendering has increased your appetite for modernized Mk IV Supras, here's a different take on the matter, one that doesn't necessarily spell aftermarket.
