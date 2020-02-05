5 Baby Yoda Uses a Car Seat, and So Should Your Kid

A Toy Yoda Is Not a Toyota, but Can Buy You One

Most office pranks tend to be harmless, unless we're talking about something involving plastic cups (empty or not) or wrapping paper. Add another prank to the list of don'ts: never trick someone into thinking they've won a Toyota.



A 26-year-old woman working as waitress at a Hooter restaurant in the U.S. quit her job and sued her former employer for tricking her into becoming employee of the month, on the promise that she’d get a Toyota in return for all that hard work. She got a Toy Yoda instead.



Before you laugh, do a little exercise in empathy and see how that must’ve felt. On the bright side, this is a story with a happy ending,



According to court documents, Jodee Berry and her co-workers were informed that next month’s prize for selling the most beer was a Toyota. This served as a powerful incentive for everyone involved, but Jodee was the one to win it. On the big day, she was blindfolded and taken out to the parking lot, where she hoped she would be handed the keys to her new car.



Instead, she was offered a Toy Yoda. Yoda is a much loved Star Wars character and with good reason, but nothing he could ever do on the big screen would make him a good substitute for a car. Jodee didn’t see the fun in the prank, so she sued her bosses for fraudulent misrepresentation.



