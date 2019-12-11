What's With all the Reimagined Air-Cooled Porsche 911s?

Baby Yoda Uses a Car Seat, and So Should Your Kid

Baby Yoda isn’t just the hottest meme or the latest Disney character capable of breaking viewers’ hearts with a single look, it’s also the best way to ensure you use a car seat for your child. 10 photos



Let’s back this up for a second, just in case you have been living in a hut without Internet connection for the past couple of weeks or so. Baby Yoda started trending with the premiere of The Mandalorian, the new streaming Star Wars series. Despite the name, which is not Disney-sanctioned, Baby Yoda is not the young version of the Yoda character, nor is he an offspring of the same.



He just happens to look like Yoda, but smaller, child-like, so the Internet named him so without waiting for Disney’s approval. And the Internet has been having a blast ever since.



The official name for Baby Yoda is “The Child,” which may or may not bear any relation to the actual Yoda. “The Child” is seen traveling in a hovering carrier on the series, hence the MDoT’s comparison to a child’s car seat. “Baby Yoda uses the force but still needs a car seat,” it says on Twitter, adding, “Buckle up. This is the way.”



All jokes and memes aside, using a car seat when you’re traveling with a child should not be a matter for debate.



All jokes and memes aside, using a car seat when you're traveling with a child should not be a matter for debate. Car seats are designed and have been proven to save lives in case of an accident, so whatever you may think you're losing by investing in and actually using one is more than worth it. Just ask Baby Yoda, he knows.