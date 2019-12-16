3-Year-Old Scratches 10 New Audis at Dealership, Including a 2020 Q3

Americans Are Not Impressed With the Cybertruck, Survey Shows

Lesson 1 in parenthood: when going places in the company of a toddler, never let them out of your sight for more than 2 seconds. Tops. 3 photos



The incident actually happened at the end of last month and was settled in court last week,



She was able to scratch 10 cars before anyone knew what she was up to, with one of them being the 2020



The total cost of damages, according to the dealership, was of 200,000 yuan or about $28,650. Because the scratched cars would need a new coat of paint to cover the girl’s artistic endeavors, they could no longer sell the new cars as “new” because of fraud concerns. The amount asked was supposed to cover the new paint jobs and whatever price reductions they would make for the cars.



When the parents refused to pay, the dealership took them to court. In the end, a judge ruled that the parents would have to pay 70,000 yuan or a little over $10,000, which makes this incident this year’s most expensive visit to a car dealership where you don’t really buy anything.



