autoevolution
NOW THIS:  Ten Years in Ten Stories - the autoevolution retrospective  
 

Billionaire Buys $525,000 Porsche Without Looking at It, Sues for Getting a Fake

6 Jan 2020, 12:57 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
Half a million dollars is like a drop in the bucket for a billionaire, but getting stiffed in a deal for a rare, vintage car is not the kind of offense that can be overlooked. Insurance billionaire Andreas Pohl is taking Coys of Kensington, a specialists in historic cars, to court over a deal gone bad.
51 photos
1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.71973 Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.71973 Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.71973 Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.71973 Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.71975 Porsche 911 Turbo (930)1975 Porsche 911 Turbo (930)1975 Porsche 911 Turbo (930)1975 Porsche 911 Turbo (930)1975 Porsche 911 Turbo (930)1981 Porsche 911 Turbo Flachbau (930)1981 Porsche 911 Turbo Flachbau (930)1981 Porsche 911 Turbo Flachbau (930)1981 Porsche 911 Turbo Flachbau (930)1981 Porsche 911 Turbo Flachbau (930)1989 Porsche 911 Speedster (964)1989 Porsche 911 Speedster (964)1989 Porsche 911 Speedster (964)1993 Porsche 911 GT2 (993)1993 Porsche 911 GT2 (993)1993 Porsche 911 GT2 (993)1993 Porsche 911 GT2 (993)1993 Porsche 911 GT2 (993)1997 Porsche 911 Turbo S (993)1997 Porsche 911 Turbo S (993)1997 Porsche 911 Turbo S (993)1997 Porsche 911 Turbo S (993)1997 Porsche 911 Turbo S (993)1999 Porsche 911 GT3 (996)1999 Porsche 911 GT3 (996)1999 Porsche 911 GT3 (996)1999 Porsche 911 GT3 (996)1999 Porsche 911 GT3 (996)2010 Porsche 911 GT2 RS (997)2010 Porsche 911 GT2 RS (997)2010 Porsche 911 GT2 RS (997)2010 Porsche 911 GT2 RS (997)2010 Porsche 911 GT2 RS (997)2010 Porsche 911 GT2 RS (997)2010 Porsche 911 GT2 RS (997)2011 Porsche 911 GT3 4.0 (997)2011 Porsche 911 GT3 4.0 (997)2011 Porsche 911 GT3 4.0 (997)2011 Porsche 911 GT3 4.0 (997)2011 Porsche 911 GT3 4.0 (997)2015 Porsche 911 GT3 RS (991)2015 Porsche 911 GT3 RS (991)2015 Porsche 911 GT3 RS (991)2015 Porsche 911 GT3 RS (991)2015 Porsche 911 GT3 RS (991)
The transaction, involving a Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 touring coupe, took place in October 2018. Pohl bought the car for nearly £400,000 (approximately $525,000) without having a single look at it or sending someone over to the UK to inspect it, based solely on what Coys of Kensington said about its condition and authenticity.

And, according to a lawsuit filed in high court, they claimed it was an original inside and out. When the car was eventually delivered to Pohl over in Germany, the lawsuit alleges, as reported by The Telegraph, he found out that what should have been an type F was actually built around a much later type G which had been fitted with an aluminum crankcase (instead of a magnesium one) and an electrical plug. Moreover, new, inauthentic parts from screw connections for safety belts to replacement doors had been put in.

All these modifications have made the car unsafe to drive, in addition to tampering with its authenticity. Pohl is certain it wouldn’t pass a MOT test, especially since the “steering system leaks” and the “brakes and axles are corroded,” as per the publication.

Coys plans to fight the allegations. Being one of the most prestigious dealers of historic cars in the UK, it can’t afford even this kind of bad publicity, so it’s already put out a statement to refute the claims in the lawsuit, saying Pohl knew from day one that he was buying a collector’s item – with everything it entails, good and bad.

Pohl even signed a declaration saying that he was made aware this was a collector’s item and, as such, may have had parts replaced. He was given more than plenty of time to inspect the Porsche but never did, declaring himself satisfied with its “condition and authenticity,” Coys says.
Porsche Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 lawsuit vintage car Andreas Pohl auction
 
 
 
 
 