Lifted Toyota C-HR "Offroad Bully" Is Not for the Faint-Hearted

The subcompact SUV segment is currently booming, with more and more buyers aiming to grab machines such as the Toyota C-HR, the Chevrolet Trax, Jeep Renegade, Mazda CX-3 and others. Of course, most of of these machines don't packs serious offroading assets, since it's simply not in their job description. Of course, this didn't stop digital artist Mo Aoun from gifting the said Toyota with the kind of hardware that allows it to tackle any sort of terrain.
The pixel master could've added a lift kit and called it a day, but the gear head did so much more. For one thing, the C-HR now packs solid axles at both ends. Further down the power line, we find a set of beadlock wheels, with this type of rim being able to secure the massive offroading tires in place no matter what nature has to throw at them.
It's worth noting that the hatchback form of the Toyota C-HR has been fully exploited here. As such, the hatch was removed, thus allowing the luggage compartment to accommodate not one, but two spare wheels, with the latter behind held in place by a pair of solid straps.
The machine now features a partial exoskeleton, with the monkey bars serving at least two purposes. The first involves the kind of protection required by offroading activities, while the latter has to do with all the accessories strapped to the bars. These bits and pieces range from the winch and the extra lights to the roof "basket".
Other goodies the adventurer type will applaud involve the snorkel (hi there, extra-deep water), as well as the supplied found on the roof.
PS: Keep in mind that we're talking about the same artist who's making efforts to help us visualize the upcoming Ford Bronco, be it in three- or five-door form.
