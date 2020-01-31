"Voodoo Cruiser" Toyota FJ40 Hot Rod Has BMW V12 Engine

SOHC

If you think bricks are sexy and regularly massage moisturize your beard with pine oil, then you're probably a fan of the early Land Cruisers. These had a no-nonsense construction, consisting of a short ladder, wheels at each corner and super-flat body panels.Due to their rare nature, the FJ40s are quite expensive, regularly grabbing $100,000 or more at auctions. But one builder decided to bite the bullet and create something original, something so cool it can't be ignored.This is one of the finalists at last year's Hot Wheels Legends during the SEMA show. You have to admit that it looks like some kind of crazy toy. Like most hot rods, the build made by Mad Goat Customs involves a whole lot of cutting.There's cutting for the chassis to ensure the body can sit super-low, cutting for the windows to give it the right height, cutting into the fenders and more. The name "Voodoo Cruiser" might be a nod to Voodoo Blue, which is a paint color for the modern FJ Cruiser that got discontinued four years ago.The suspension is obviously brand new and custom-made for this car, since the classic FJ40 had leaf springs instead of double wishbones. Also, instead of boxy mudguards, this has fiberglass ones directly over the whels, like a Prowler.The best hot rods always deal in the unexpected. Peaking through the opening in the hood, we notice lots of headers, indicative of a V12 engine. This appears to be the BMW M70, a 5-literunit with some aluminum construction that powered the 750i and 850i of the early 1990s.