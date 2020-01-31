Widebody Lexus LC500 "Cherry" Looks Like an Athlete

Jota Automotive, the digital art label behind these pixels, was kind enough to render the Lex with two types of rear downforce hardware. The first is a ducktail element, might just serve the interests of the slightly less extrovert out there. And while this type of aero element is not embedded into the Lexus design DNA, it does seem to fit the bill.
As for the second, we're talking about a swan neck wing - this provides extra downforce compared to a standard mount, especially when the vehicle reaches hefty yaw angles.
The LC500 is far from the kind of machine that requires a widebody kit to shine. However, the airflow-controlling bits and pieces we have here seem to fall in line with the factory styling of the vehicle. And you can clearly see that we're dealing with an elaborate setup - check out the front arch setup, for instance.
The connection to the road has also been redefined, using custom wheels and probably a #bagged setup - the air springs means the aficionado behind the wheel can easily play with the ride height.
Now, in case you're wondering how the mothership sees such efforts, you should know that Lexus' UK arm gave its seal of approval to a somewhat similar pixel project just a few days ago, taking to the comments section of the Instagram post showcasing the vehicle for this.
