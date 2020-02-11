2021 Toyota GR Supra Pretty Much Confirmed With Four-Cylinder Engine for the U.S

On February 13th at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time, Toyota of North America will take the veils off the 2021 Supra. The Japanese sports car – which is built in Austria with German underpinnings – is expected to get a four-cylinder engine option in the guise of the B48.
Displacing 2.0 liters and manufactured by BMW, this engine develops anything between 194 and 255 horsepower (197 and 258 PS) in JDM specification. Torque is rated at 236 to 295 pound-feet (320 to 400 Nm), but which of these two variants will the U.S. get?
The answer to that lies with the European model. For the 2020 model year, the Supra for the Old Continent received the 255 horsepower and 295 pound-feet BMW engine as the lesser choice to the 3.0-liter turbo straight-six. Both plants are paired to a ZF eight-speed transmission, a torque-converter automatic that BMW has been using since the F01.
“Toyota is racing into the new year with fresh news about the upcoming 2021 Toyota GR Supra,” reads a brief statement from the automaker, and the reveal will take place at the Daytona International Speedway a few days before the Daytona 500 Cup Series race.
As for the teaser photo, we’re shown a blue car with black wheels, black garnish, red brake calipers, and rather small brake discs. Notice how the calipers don’t read GR Supra but simply Supra. Another takeaway from this picture comes in the guise of rubber, namely Michelin Pilot Super Sport tires measuring 255 by 35 by 19 inches up front. This mirrors the 3.0-liter engine option, and at the rear, Toyota fits 275/35 by 19-inch tires.
What about performance? Well, let’s start by mentioning the 50:50 weight distribution between the front and rear axles. Top speed for the European model is electronically limited to 250 kph (155 mph), complemented by 5.2 seconds from zero to 100 kph (62 mph).
Not long now, a go-faster specification will be introduced with at least the same levels of suck-squeeze-bang-blow as the Z4 M40i. Some people suggest closer to 400 horsepower, which is certainly tempting in a vehicle the size of the GR Supra.
