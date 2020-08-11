BMW M2 Rendering Shows Hopeful Evolution of the Current Best M Model

A lot of people breathed a sigh of relief when Chris Bangle departed from BMW after years at the helm of the company's design division. The models launched during the American's stay with the Bavarian brand were met with mixed reactions, some part of the public considering they messed with the brand's identity too much.
We'd be very curious to know where those people are today and how they feel about the all-new 4-Series, for example. In fact, we'd like to pick their minds on the entirety of BMW's lineup because we feel the German carmaker is at a similar low point as it was during Bangle's time, if not even lower.
But even during hard times such as these, a few beacons of light remain. The one shining the brightest, like a laser-powered headlight, has got to be the BMW M2. When every other model tries to be as modern as it can, the spiritual successor of the brief but brilliant BMW 1 Series M Coupe can act as a time machine.
Its simple, no-nonsense RWD architecture, manual six-speed transmission, and (admittedly turbocharged) straight-six engine will transport anyone back in time when driving involved three pedals as well as a gear shifter. The M2 laughs hysterically in the face of self-driving systems right before it takes off in a cloud of smoke, its screams still discernible long after it had gone over the next hill.
The real question now is this: will BMW manage to ruin this model with its next iteration, or will it continue to be that something special in an increasingly boring lineup of vehicles? Well, only the German manufacturer will be able to answer that question, but in the meantime, we have something to send you dreaming of M2's next generation.
This rendering comes courtesy of Ayhan Aytan, and it shows a BMW M2 that's angrier than ever. Instead of the ridiculously tall grille seen on the new 4 Series, this Bimmer seems to prefer the expansion on the horizontal axle. The overall effect is a wide and low stance that leaves no interpretation over what this little car is all about.
The headlight design is slightly more confusing. The three distinct lights in each block fill the narrower design just fine while also conferring the rendering a fittingly menacing look, but they also remind us too much of an Alfa Romeo. Apart from that little aspect, though, they look great and we certainly wouldn't mind if the next time it wanted some change, BMW decided to drop the bigger grille in favor of this extra light.
