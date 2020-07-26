Audi RS Q8 Gets Stealth Plasti-Dip and Gold Vossen Wheels

2 First Tesla Model Y Gets Slammed on Vossen Wheels, Has Troll Frunk "Battery"

The RS Q8 is Audi USA's first high-performance SUV, and that's cool. But people don't have many ways to customize this kind of all-new product and take it to the next level, unlike with something like a Trackhawk. One easy solution is changing the color with a plasti-dip. 12 photos



That got us wondering what's new in the world of dipping, and we found out company owner Fonzie bought an SUV got this treatment.



The color is called Motor Oil, but it doesn't make the Audi look like an environmental disaster. Instead, it's left looking like a stealthy street racer ready to take on unsuspecting SRTs.



The kit needed to get your ride, any ride, looking like this costs between about $400 and $600, which is a fraction of what a wrap would cost. The downside is obviously that you'll need to mask everything up and spend a few hours spraying. I mean, can you imagine trying to reach the top of the RS Q8?



Don't be worried about over-spray going on your precious carbon-fiber trim or mucking up the exhaust because plasti-dip is completely reversible. In fact, if you're bored with the color, you can just peel it off and do it again.



If you're a fan of Vossen's wheel designs, know that this is the very car that recently got fitted with a set of gold alloys. While you can have Audi paint your car a matte color, gold wheels aren't offered from the factory.



