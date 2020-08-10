Uber-Tuned Corvette Callaway GS Supernatural Sells for the Price of Stock Car

For Chevrolet Corvette fans, the name Callaway needs no introduction. Coming to the frontlines of car making as far back as the late 1970s, the garage was for a couple of decades undistinguishable from the performance Corvettes.
Callaway became a Chevy household name in the late 1980s, when it came up with a special edition Twin Turbo Corvette package that would later give birth to the Sledgehammer, holder of an insane speed record - 254.76 mph (410 kph) – achieved in 1988.
Last we heard of the garage doing something special about the ‘Vette was a couple of months ago, when we learned it is working on a special package for the C8. And while we wait for some more info to pop up, we came across this thing here.
What you’re looking at is a 1996 Corvette that sports one of the Callaway packages, around the LT4 configuration of the Grand Sport (GS) and looks to die for.
But first things first. The looks of the ‘Vette are the stunning result of a blend between Crisp Arctic White and a black Grand Sport stripe, and the lack of any unnecessary adornments and decorations. The interior, the work of AutoMat Customizing and Restoration in New York, is equally as delightfully simple, with six-way power bucket seats stitched in a blend of tight Connolly leather and Alcantara ultrasuede.
The real magic however happens when talking about the mechanical bits. The car’s 383ci (6.3-liter) V8 sends its power to the road through a ZF 6-speed manual transmission, but there’s other impressive hardware in there as well.
We’re talking about Callaway suspension upgrades and of course a Callaway SuperNatural exhaust that is partly responsible for this build’s stage name.
As you already figured by now, the 1996 Chevrolet Corvette Callaway GS Supernatural is for sale, and it goes for just $49,900. We say just because you have to consider the build is comprised of $49,689 worth of car (the MSRP at the time) and $67,000 worth of upgrades.
The catch? We couldn’t find any (even the mileage is low enough, a little over 10,000 miles), but probably a call to the seller from interested parties might clear things up a bit.
