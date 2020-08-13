2020 C8 Chevy Corvette to Pace Indianapolis 500, as per Tradition

Is there anyone who dared have a single shroud of doubt about the latest mid-engine 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray (C8) not taking the mantle of official Pace Car at the 104th Indianapolis 500 race?! We could imagine seeing aliens during daylight would be easier than considering Chevrolet would break with more than three decades of tradition.
As such, the announcement that a Torch Red 2020 Corvette Stingray coupe will assume the responsibility of leading the field of racers to the green flag of the 104th Indianapolis 500as the official Pace Car comes only naturally. It is coming a bit late, though, just like the race itself.
This is because this year’s racing program was rescheduled from May to August 23rd. There are some specific measures you need to consider before enjoying the action – the fans will not be allowed on the premises due to the continued global health crisis, but anyone can tune in on NBC with live coverage kicking off at 2:30 p.m. (ET).
The fiery C8 Stingray will have General Motors president Mark Reuss behind the steering wheel to mark the 17th time a Corvette will serve in this official position – and the 31st instance when a Chevrolet was leading the field. In case memory does not serve you, the first time the brand did it was back in 1948 and the vehicle pacing the racers was a Fleetmaster Six convertible.
The Torch Red 2020 Corvette holding the honor this year has been dressed in Indy 500-appropriate livery and arrives on the tarmac packing the Z51 package along with a slew of other goodies.
This is because the automaker took the opportunity to showcase some of the company’s accessories, such as the Gold-accented alloys, the accessory spoiler and ground effects package as well as a host of Carbon Flash exterior details and even a badge pack.
