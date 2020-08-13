Norwegian Car Shop Pays Nearly $280,000 for Country's First C8 Corvette Stingray

Norway is currently making the headlines for its unparalleled adoption of electric vehicles and other things related to renewable energy and green stuff. It is only trailing Iceland in the amount of renewable energy used, with 98 percent of its consumption coming from green sources.
It's clear the country has chosen a certain path that aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions as much as possible, which naturally means that cars and other vehicles can't be ignored. The huge incentives for EVs are proving successful (the most important of which being VAT exemption, which instantly drops the price by 25 percent), but there are other ways of convincing people not to buy gas guzzlers.
That would be taxing. Indeed, Scandinavian countries have some of the highest taxes in the world but take a look at the chart with the world's happiest countries, and you'll see that doesn't have the effect you would expect. All four Scandinavian countries are to be found among the top seven, with Finland and Denmark taking the first two spots, Norway sitting in an honorable fifth and Sweden trailing its neighbors to the north by two positions (according to the latest World Happiness Report).
Happiness is a difficult thing to measure, and even more difficult to understand. We say that because we're pretty sure that even though they paid close to $280,000 for a 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray, the guys at the Carfreaks car shop were ecstatic when the black sports car finally ended its four-week journey across the ocean and reached the Norwegian shores for the first time.
After all, they probably had the first C8 in the country, and judging by the prohibitive price, it's likely to remain the only one until GM begins international deliveries later next year. It wasn't even the buyers who revealed the price, but another Norway-based Corvette enthusiast called Jon Ertnes through a Facebook post (via CarBuzz). Jon owns a 1969 red Corvette (called Vetta) and was thinking about traveling to witness the unboxing.
Despite being a relatively affordable sports car in the US, the Corvette has always been the kind of model that stirs strong passions, and that's what's usually behind this sort of completely irrational decisions like the one we see here. On the other hand, what good is money if you don't spend it on the things you love, right?
