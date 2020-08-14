Awe Your C8 Chevrolet Corvette With These "Best Sounding" Exhaust Suites

Fitting a new exhaust to your car is always a good start for a tuning project. It could potentially improve performance, the looks and above everything else, the sound. Which is why many owners of the new C8 Corvette have been on the lookout for custom solutions – such as the ones presented by Philadelphia’s Awe Tuning, an aftermarket shop specialized in performance engineering since way back in 1991.
While the Chevrolet C8 Corvette’s Z51 package is a one-stop shop for a comprehensive factory-baked upgrade, some are never satisfied. Even if the Stingray Z51 does come with a performance exhaust to complement the larger brakes, stiffer suspension setup, limited-slip diff, and other modifications.
Those seeking for a little more, perhaps even the “Best Sounding Exhausts on the Planet,” need to look no further than AWE Tuning’s new Touring and Track Edition exhaust packages. They were created specifically for the C8 Corvette and are now on pre-order with an estimated delivery for later this month (price available on request).
According to the company, the duo of “bespoke, asymmetric designs unlock signature tone and performance,” so you are getting the whole nine yards: looks, power and a sound to match. Specifically, the tuner mentions an increase of 19 hp and 15 lb. ft. of torque at the wheel, along with weight savings of 31 lbs. (Touring) and 39 lbs. for the Track option.
Both have been handcrafted with a proprietary straight-through design and patented drone-canceling 180 technology on the more civilized Touring Edition. The materials used are three-inch CNC mandrel-bent, U.S.-made .065-inch wall T304L stainless steel and feature heavy-duty 8-inch flex sections for higher durability overall.
Styling-wise, the Track and Touring exhausts can be ordered with quad 4.5-inch “double-walled slash cut tips” available in chrome silver or diamond black. The entire exhaust pack has been tested at the drag strip, on the track and on the street and comes with a lifetime warranty directly from the tuning company.
