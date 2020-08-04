Donate $25 and Get Six Chances to Win a 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Z51

Getting a 2020 mid-engined Chevy Corvette has been harder than anyone thought when the General Motors brand first introduced the new iteration. Everyone knew interest would be through the roof given the complete change of technical perspective, and the economic and health developments certainly did not help. But when imagination is involved there is always a way for the intrepid mind. For example, you could take home a 2020 Z51 Corvette just by doing a good deed.
The National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum is putting up for grabs a spectacular Torch Red 2020 Corvette Stingray with the Z51 performance package. The best thing is all donations are accepted into the raffle if they are made through the car’s dedicated sweepstakes page.
You can start as low as $25 which nets you four plus an additional bonus two tickets. The $50 category is even sweeter, with eight regular tickets and another five in bonus and promo form. The bar then goes to $100, $250, $500, and $1,000 – the last entry giving no less than 300 regular tickets with a bonus of 50, and another 105 as part of the current promo.
Be advised that we are fast approaching the August 15th closing and drawing date, the raffle taking place at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum home of Knoxville, Iowa. Kindhearted souls have already donated close to $410k at the time of writing, so the minimum of $150,000 to award the prizes has been exceeded almost three times already.
If you did not know already, the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum is entirely dedicated to sprint car racing, having been founded as a non-profit organization back in 1986, with the museum opening its doors starting with 1991. The 2020 Z51 Corvette Stingray sweepstakes is used to raise funds for the organization’s continued operations.
And what better way to celebrate sprint racing than with one of America’s favorite sports cars. The C8 Stingray is not your stock ‘Vette either. It comes equipped with the 495 hp 6.2-liter LT2 V8 engine and M1L eight-speed dual-clutch auto, as well as the Z51 performance package and some optional goodies.
The lucky winner of the draw can also count on the Michelin PS4 performance tires, the FE4 suspension that includes Magnetic Ride Control, a third radiator, larger brakes, the performance exhaust and the neatly adjustable threaded spring seats. And let's not forget about the 5-open-spoke Bright Silver-painted aluminum wheels or the carbon fiber detailing.
