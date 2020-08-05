Hennessey C8 Corvette Exhaust Upgrade Limited to 1,000 Units, Priced at $3,495

"Black Mamba" Project 6x6 Land Rover Defender Is Ready for the Tough World

As we wait for the 2021 Ford Bronco to arrive at dealers, the C8 Corvette continues to ride on the proverbial hype train like there’s no tomorrow. Tuners know it all too well, which is why everyone in the biz is hurrying to bring new upgrades to market. Hennessey, for example, has just launched a stainless-steel exhaust system compatible with the Stingray and Z51. 8 photos



Only 1,000 units will be made for the 2020 and 2021 model years, and the first 100 orders are listed at $2,995 excluding installation. As for the latter 900 exhausts, the Texas-based tuner is charging $3,495 per upgrade.



Proved to



A lifetime warranty needs to be mentioned as well, along with the fine print that reads “to the original purchaser.” Made by hand and with pride in Sealy, Texas, the exhaust features a hand-polished finish instead of the chrome-looking finish of most other stainless-steel units. Delivery in the U.S. takes from three to four weeks as HPE produces only 20 examples per week.



According to the dyno sheet provided by



Lighter by “around 10 pounds” or 4.5 kilograms over the stock system as per Hennessey, the exhaust is made exclusively from T304 high-quality steel. Thanks to a bit of chromium and nickel, this steel is easy to form into various shapes and a lil’ more resistant to corrosion than the regular stuff.Only 1,000 units will be made for the 2020 and 2021 model years, and the first 100 orders are listed at $2,995 excluding installation. As for the latter 900 exhausts, the Texas-based tuner is charging $3,495 per upgrade.Proved to 205.1 miles per hour (330 kph) as you know from a previous story on autoevolution, the HPE exhaust system comes with a certificate of authenticity, a serial number, and it’s 50-state emissions compliant. The cat-back design requires bolt-on installation, and Hennessey recommends using a professional technician for that instead of doing it by yourself in your garage.A lifetime warranty needs to be mentioned as well, along with the fine print that reads “to the original purchaser.” Made by hand and with pride in Sealy, Texas, the exhaust features a hand-polished finish instead of the chrome-looking finish of most other stainless-steel units. Delivery in the U.S. takes from three to four weeks as HPE produces only 20 examples per week.According to the dyno sheet provided by Hennessey , 21 horsepower and 19 pound-feet of torque are to be expected over the factory exhaust system. In the case of the development vehicle, make that 458.3 horsepower (464.6 PS) and 433.7 pound-feet (588 Nm) of torque at the rear wheels.