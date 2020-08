In this context, some have started thinking of new ways Volkswagen and Audi could use to expand their collaboration, and one idea that has recently made it to the web is a mix of Audi R8 and Volkswagen Arteon.Simply called Volkswagen R8, the rendering that we have here is the creation of the Instagram artist who goes by name of superrenderscars, and pretty much envisions the body of the Audi supercar with the front fascia of the Arteon.The model that was used as a starting point is the latest-generation Audi R8 coupe , whose performance has been the German carmaker’s main focus.All new R8 models can now exceed 200 mph (321.8 km/h), and this isn’t necessarily surprising, as the V10 performance coupe develops no less than 602 horsepower. On the other hand, the Arteon design cues come from the Shooting Brake model that’s supposed to launch soon, according to Volkswagen itself.The German carmaker claims the Arteon Shooting Brake itself is designed to feature “athletic lines,” although it goes without saying these don’t make the look of a supercar like the Audi R8. But the front fascia does seem to fit the R8 very well judging from this rendering, mostly thanks to the wide radiator grille and the chrome details that are supposed to give the impression of luxury when checking out the car from the front.At the end of the day, nothing stops the German group from making such a car happen, albeit it makes no sense for Volkswagen to build yet another supercar that would compete against the R8. So for the time being, the Volkswagen R8 remains just a digital thing and nothing more.