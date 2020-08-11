C7 Corvette Z06 Racing Car With E85 Tune Listed at Auction on Bring a Trailer

Chevy made a bold statement with the Z06 version of the Corvette for the seventh generation. Instead of a 7.0L small-block V8 and natural aspiration, the golden bowtie switched to the LT4 supercharged engine for bigger pops and bangs.
650 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque from the factory at 91 octane, that’s how much this bad boy has to offer. However, the C7 Z06 “Pikes Peak” listed on Bring a Trailer is a bit more potent thanks to a Katech Stage 3 ethanol upgrade. 744 horsepower with nothing more than E85 is quite impressive, alright!
Currently sitting at $35,500 with two days of bidding left, this lot was purchased at a salvage auction in May 2017 by the seller. Professional racing driver Robb Holland, to be more precise, who built the bruiser to compete in the TA1 class of the world-famous hill climb. Finished in Elkhart Lake Blue Metallic and beautified by a ginormous wing and an adjustable splitter, this fellow also features a roll cage, fire suppression system, Finspeed wheels, a custom exhaust, and custom suspension.
Design files, plenty of photos, and a rebuilt title in the seller’s name are included with the car, which was “reportedly totaled by the insurance company after a 2017 accident with nine miles on the odometer.” Thanks to carbon-fiber components such as the rear hatch, splitter, and door skins, it’s also lighter than the stock spec.
Like any respectable go-faster machine, Robb fitted his C7 Z06 with a kill switch and tow straps. Pirelli P-Zero sticky rubber on all four corners, four-way JRZ dampers, spherical bearing control arms from AMT, and a single OMP race bucket that looks uncomfortable as hell are a few other goodies that are worth mentioning.
Another difference over the ‘Vette that Chevy sold for the 2017 model year is the fuel tank. Instead of 18.5 gallons of liquid hydrocarbons derived from petroleum, the hill-climbing racer features a 10-gallon cell right under the rear hatch. As for the finishing touch, that would be the OMP steering wheel with paddle shifters.
