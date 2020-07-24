This 1972 GMC Jimmy Comes With a Matching Trailer and 8.2-Liter V8 Power

Avtoros Shaman 8x8 Is Ready for the Apocalypse

Remember when General Motors used to make proper off-road SUVs? The GMC Jimmy is one of those vehicles, and this 1972 model is a perfect example of the breed. Listed on Bring a Trailer with 69k miles on the odometer, the blue-over-black 4x4 also happens to be quite capable off the beaten path. 70 photos SUV .



Turning our attention back to the Jimmy, the seller also mentions front discs and rear drums for stopping power. Under the hood, the suck-squeeze-bang-blow comes courtesy of a leviathan of a ZZ502 Chevrolet V8 with FiTech four-barrel electronic fuel injection. An oil change was performed in June 2020, and the owner further highlights that the electric fan relay was installed a month ago.



Featured on the 2016 cover of the LMC Truck parts catalog, the restomodded Jimmy also boasts an owner’s manual, service records from 1995 to the present day, refurbishment photos, a factory hardtop, as well as a California title. It’s got the power and the off-road chops, but does this fellow impress on the inside as well?



Given its age and purpose, it sure does. The body-colored dashboard is complemented by a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a tilting column, black door cards, three-point belts for the Corbeau bucket seats, and a custom roll cage. “A non-functional factory Delco radio remains in the dash,” according to the seller, but that’s not too bad considering how cheap aftermarket units are.



A FiTech Go- EFI display rounds off the list of upgrades.



The list of mods start with a 6.0-inch Skyjacker Softride lift kit, Weld Super Single polished six-lug wheels, and BF Goodrich rubber shoes. The matching trailer – reportedly built from a 1972 pickup truck - features the same wheel-tire combo as well as the same taillights and tailgate as the body-on-frame

