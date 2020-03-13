2021 GMC Yukon Starting Price Confirmed, Prepare $51,995

Arriving at dealers this summer with independent rear suspension and the same platform as the Tahoe and Escalade, the 2021 GMC Yukon is not what we’d describe as cheap. Right off the bat, the standard specification retails at $51,995 while the Yukon XL is $54,595.
Car & Driver highlights that GMC asks $1,700 more than Chevrolet, and if you were wondering, the Yukon XL Denali with a few options here and there tops at more than $87,000. For a body-on-frame SUV with pickup truck underpinnings and a small-block V8, it’s a lot, alright!
On the other hand, the upmarket brand refrained from hiking up the price too much over the previous generation. Comparing the SLE models from 2021 and 2020 boils down to a $100 premium, and even at that price point, you’re treated to a 5.3-liter engine with 355 horsepower and a 10-speed automatic transmission. Leveling up from rear- to four-wheel drive adds $3,000 to the tally. The AT4 comes standard with 4WD at $66,095 and $68,795.
Only the Denali trim level is treated from the get-go to the 6.2-liter engine, featuring 420 horsepower and a cylinder deactivation system that allows the full-size SUV to fire one cylinder in light-load driving conditions. The Denali can be spruced up with the likes of air suspension, 22-inch glitzy wheels, rear-seat screens, and a gigantic panoramic sunroof.
As it’s the case with the Tahoe, Suburban, and both wheelbase options of the Escalade, the Yukon and Yukon XL will be available with a 3.0-liter turbo diesel inline-six later in the 2021 model year. Marketed under the Duramax brand, this plant is good for 460 pound-feet.
General Motors says the inline-six delivers “an unprecedented combination of refinement, performance, and efficiency,” but then again, no competitor in the full-size segment offers a turbo diesel option.
Ford could make a business case for the Power Stroke V6 in the Expedition and Lincoln Navigator while Jeep may offer the EcoDiesel V6 in the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer. Still, neither competitor is expected to follow suit because the development costs and the low take-up rate wouldn’t make too much sense.
