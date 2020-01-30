2022 GMC Hummer EV Specifications: 1,000 HP, 11,500 LB-FT, 60 MPH in 3 Seconds

World’s Largest Aircraft, Airlander 10, Gets Even Bigger Before Production

Can you hear that sound? That’s the “quiet revolution” as General Motors describes it, referring to the 2022 GMC Hummer electric truck . The automaker doesn’t specify “pickup” in the press release at all, but that’s what the rumor mill suggests for nearly a year now. 11 photos



11,500 pound-feet of torque have also been confirmed, along with three seconds from zero to 60 miles per hour. These specifications are nothing short of impressive, and GMC knows it all too well. Scheduled to premiere on May 20th, the "all-electric super truck" will be produced at Detroit-Hamtramck in Michigan where Cadillac used to make the CT6. This won't be the only e-truck in the upcoming product portfolio…



Developing a platform and drivetrain takes a lot of resources, which is why Chevy is expected to borrow these underpinnings for an e-Silverado that would compete against the F-150 EV .



"We are excited to debut our revolutionary zero-emissions truck during the biggest night in TV advertising," said Duncan Aldred, vice president of Buick and GMC. "We build premium and capable trucks and SUVs, and the GMC Hummer EV takes this to new heights," he concluded.



General Motors will be supplied with lithium-ion batteries by



Instead of a turbo diesel or gas-guzzling V8 engine, the redesigned Hummer will feature at least two electric motors. Three and four have also been suggested, but only time will tell what kind of setup General Motors has developed for the gentle giant with 1,000 horsepower.11,500 pound-feet of torque have also been confirmed, along with three seconds from zero to 60 miles per hour. These specifications are nothing short of impressive, and GMC knows it all too well. Scheduled to premiere on May 20th, the “all-electric super truck” will be produced at Detroit-Hamtramck in Michigan where Cadillac used to make the CT6. This won’t be the only e-truck in the upcoming product portfolio…Developing a platform and drivetrain takes a lot of resources, which is why Chevy is expected to borrow these underpinnings for an e-Silverado that would compete against the F-150. It is also understood that Cadillac plans to electrify the Escalade , rumored to feature an EPA-rated range of more than 400 miles (645 kilometers) according to sources.“We are excited to debut our revolutionary zero-emissions truck during the biggest night in TV advertising,” said Duncan Aldred, vice president of Buick and GMC. “We build premium and capable trucks and SUVs, and the GMC Hummer EV takes this to new heights,” he concluded.General Motors will be supplied with lithium-ion batteries by LG Chem as part of a joint venture. Lordstown is where the cells will be manufactured for the Hummer and Escalade at a state-of-the-art facility. The old factory where General Motors used to make the Cruze is now under the control of Lordstown Motors Corp., a startup that’s going to start production of an all-electric pickup truck in late 2020.

