This Custom 1941 Willys Americar Is a Classic to Be Proud of on Independence Day

If you live in the States and are looking for the perfect car to drive on Independence Day, search no more because this custom 1941 Willys coupe might be exactly what you need. 16 photos



And they kind of managed to do this, as the 1941 Willys coupe is now powered by a big block 502ci (8.2-liter) engine that now develops no less than 502 horsepower and which is paired with a Turbo 400 automatic transmission.



The engine actually got rebuilt in May this year, and it received a new Edelbrock intake manifold and Holley Carburetor.



The custom build also includes a fiberglass body, something that’s pretty unique on a 1941 car, as well as a wood interior kit that makes you feel like you’re driving a super-exquisite model. It also comes with an electric wiper, a Lecarra steering wheel, power windows, and Dolphin gauges. There is no air conditioning on this model though.



The coupe is finished in Viper Red, and the owner, who is now selling the car on



It goes without saying this isn’t the kind of car that you should drive on a regular basis, but one that’s more appropriate for auto shows. And this is exactly the purpose of the custom build in the first place, as the third owner bought it specifically to attend such events.



The Willys coupe was driven for just 7,000 miles (11,275 km) since it was restored in 2002, so it is a pretty low-mileage classic that you can own. And of course, all of the above come with a pretty hefty price, as this Willys Americar can be yours for $37,500. The term custom obviously indicates this is not a typical Willys model, as the previous owners have tried to turn it into something that you don’t see every day.And they kind of managed to do this, as the 1941 Willys coupe is now powered by a big block 502ci (8.2-liter) engine that now develops no less than 502 horsepower and which is paired with a Turbo 400 automatic transmission.The engine actually got rebuilt in May this year, and it received a new Edelbrock intake manifold and Holley Carburetor.The custom build also includes a fiberglass body, something that’s pretty unique on a 1941 car, as well as a wood interior kit that makes you feel like you’re driving a super-exquisite model. It also comes with an electric wiper, a Lecarra steering wheel, power windows, and Dolphin gauges. There is no air conditioning on this model though.The coupe is finished in Viper Red, and the owner, who is now selling the car on eBay , explains that there are a bunch of things that need to be improved about it. There are few chips and scratches here and there, but nothing that cannot be fixed.It goes without saying this isn’t the kind of car that you should drive on a regular basis, but one that’s more appropriate for auto shows. And this is exactly the purpose of the custom build in the first place, as the third owner bought it specifically to attend such events.The Willys coupe was driven for just 7,000 miles (11,275 km) since it was restored in 2002, so it is a pretty low-mileage classic that you can own. And of course, all of the above come with a pretty hefty price, as this Willys Americar can be yours for $37,500.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. autoevolution is not affiliated with any individuals or companies depicted here. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. autoevolution is not affiliated with any individuals or companies depicted here.