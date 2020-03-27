Trump Backs GM into a Corner, Orders It to Make Ventilators to Fight Coronavirus

This “Centro 911” Three-Seat Porsche 911 Carrera S Is Looking for a New Owner

Three-seat cars are rare, indeed. The McLaren F1 set the tone in the 1990s, and the British brand followed up on the modern classic with the Speedtail for 2020. The thing is, did you know the 911 can be had with a central driving position as well? 21 photos



Priced at $110,055 when new, the fixed-head coupe with a good ol’ six-speed manual and an aspirated boxer is



Speaking of stories, an enthusiast approached Trinity to convert his Lamborghini into a center-driving supercar but he then decided on the Porsche because hacking into an Italian exotic is a little bit expensive. The first example of the breed took 4,000-something hours to finish, which shows just how complex this conversion is.



Turning our attention back to chassis number WP0AB299X8S732082, the car has a little more than 33,000 miles on the odometer. The current seller drove approximately 3,000 miles since he acquired the Centro 911 in mid-2019, and as you can tell, there are a few aftermarket mods that help the Neunelfer develop a few more ponies and torques.



The titanium exhaust system opens the list, joined by the Evolution Motorsports v-flow intake system. Backed up by a March 2020 report from Auto Check, the car’s history doesn’t include any accidents or issues whatsoever. As if these weren’t good enough, the current owner is also willing to throw in an oil change kit for the 3.8-liter engine.



The 997 generation of the



