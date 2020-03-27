C8 Corvette Drag Races Cadillac CTS-V, American V8 Power Wins

5 Chevrolet Drops Entry-Level Trim of 2021 Colorado, MSRP Now Starts at $26,395

No other car is as hyped as the C8 Corvette these days, and as you’d expect now that the first customers have finished the break-in period, lots of drag racing clips keep popping up on YouTube. This time around, it’s General Motors versus General Motors as the Stingray Z51 takes on the CTS-V. 20 photos



Coincidence or not, the LT2 and LT4 engines are manufactured at the Tonawanda facility in Buffalo, New York. Differences between the Stingray Z51 and CTS-V further include the transmission (dual-clutch versus torque-converter automatic) as well as curb weight (3,647 pounds versus 4,141).



On a relatively dirty track and from a roll, the ‘Vette wins the first drag race while the CTS-V beats the newcomer in the second race. From a standstill, however, the Stingray Z51 gains speed a lot quicker because it doesn’t spin the rear tires to the extent of the Cadillac. Switching to a mid-engine design has plenty of advantages over the C7 Corvette, and better traction off the line is one of them.



The Fasterproms YouTube channel has also uploaded a clip of the Stingray Z51 on the dyno, laying down 446 horsepower at the rear wheels. That’s a 9.9 percent drivetrain loss from the crankshaft, which is impressive if you remember that 15 percent is considered acceptable – or better said – a thumb rule.



For the time being, Chevrolet isn’t taking any orders because of the coronavirus pandemic and the U.S. automotive industry’s grinding halt over COVID-19. The Big B in Detroit hopes that the order banks for the 2021 model year will open



