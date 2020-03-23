Ford Goes into Shutdown Mode in Most of the World's Markets

4 You’ll Fall in Love with This 2017 Chevy Colorado with Upgraded Audio, CarPlay

2 C8 Corvette "High Rider" Looks Like a Lift Kit For Days

More on this:

Chevrolet Drops Entry-Level Trim of 2021 Colorado, MSRP Now Starts at $26,395

The Colorado is the smallest pickup that Chevrolet sells in the United States of America. Revealed in 2013 for the 2015 model year, the mid-size truck has entered 2021 with a few stylistic changes, including a more aggressive grille design and revised golden bowtie badging. 9 photos



Looking at the bigger picture, that’s somewhat of a reality in this day and age. Nobody wants a base specification, and finding such a truck at the dealership is hard – or better said, impossible. The Extended Cab Work Truck didn’t benefit from incentives either because Chevy doesn’t make that much of a profit on so little content, so yeah, it was bound to happen.



The Colorado LT Crew Cab will be $100 more expensive for the



Despite the wide range of options, the Colorado lags behind the Tacoma in terms of U.S. sales. Toyota sold 248,801 examples of the segment’s best-selling pickup in 2019 while Chevrolet couldn’t do better than 122,304, representing a contraction of 9.3 percent over the previous year.



General Motors still hasn’t updated the landing page for the Including destination charge, the ‘Rado starts at $22,395 for the 2020 model year. The refresh, on the other hand, is $4,000 more expensive at $26,395 according to “an early order guide.” Cars Direct reports the Extended Cab Work Truck was discontinued over sluggish sales.Looking at the bigger picture, that’s somewhat of a reality in this day and age. Nobody wants a base specification, and finding such a truck at the dealership is hard – or better said, impossible. The Extended Cab Work Truck didn’t benefit from incentives either because Chevy doesn’t make that much of a profit on so little content, so yeah, it was bound to happen.The Colorado LT Crew Cab will be $100 more expensive for the 2021 model year , and at the other end of the spectrum, the biggest increase totals $500. As ever, customers are treated to a 2.5-liter engine or a 3.6-liter option, paired to a six- or eight-speed automatic transmission. The Duramax turbo diesel soldiers on as well, but given the sizable difference in pricing over the 3.6 and the relatively low price of gasoline, the V6 is the better pick.Despite the wide range of options, the Colorado lags behind the Tacoma in terms of U.S. sales. Toyota sold 248,801 examples of the segment’s best-selling pickup in 2019 while Chevrolet couldn’t do better than 122,304, representing a contraction of 9.3 percent over the previous year.General Motors still hasn’t updated the landing page for the 2021 Colorado at the time of writing, which mentions “available late spring 2020.” Three new color options and 17-inch wheels are a few other highlights, and the rear end is just as bold as the front fascia thanks to the stamped Chevrolet name on the tailgate.