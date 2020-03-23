C8 Corvette Manufacturing Problem: Here's a Screw Gouging the Door Paint

4 1969 Chevy Impala Low Rider Had Its 15 Minutes of Fame in Crank High Voltage

As you’re well aware, the first model year is probably the worst to buy a vehicle because the automaker hasn’t sorted out all of the vehicle’s defects and production hiccups. Regarding the latter, a handful of C8 Corvette models are chipping the paintwork on the driver’s door because of a screw that’s supposed to hold the inner tire liner in place. 24 photos



General Motors has established an action center in regard to the problematic screw, asking dealers to report any issues that warrant immediate attention. “The gathering of information is critical for quick resolution” according to The Big G, and concerns vary from finish to performance, operation, and the customer’s expectations of the car.



A few people may look into any and every reason imaginable to sink



As for the damaged door, it appears that the extent of the damage boils down solely to the paint instead of the panel per se. Some touch-up paint or a full respray should do the trick, and while under warranty, it’s likely for GM to opt for the latter option.



At the present moment, the order books for the 2020 Corvette



