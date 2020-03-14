5 Who Would’ve Known the C8 Corvette Stingray Can Donut?

2021 Chevrolet Traverse Features Chintzier Exterior Design, 8” Driver Display

Except for the mistake that was the 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder LTG in a three-row crossover, the Traverse is a pretty interesting choice in the mid-size segment. Not only is it spacious beyond belief, but at $29,800 for the 2020 model year, the front- and all-wheel-drive utility vehicle is far better value than the body-on-frame Tahoe at $50k. 20 photos



The commercial success of



Speaking of the exterior design, that’s probably the lowest point of this facelift. There’s so much going on at the front and rear fascias, it’s not too hard to believe that Chevrolet’s design board decided to integrate every idea on the table into the



New seating options, an 8.0-inch driver information display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a power sunshade for the rear panel of the Dual SkyScape are the biggest changes from the pre-facelift model. On the safety front, additional features come standard. These include Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Front Pedestrian Braking, and Automatic Emergency Braking in addition to Forward Collision Alert, Following Distance Indicator, and the IntelliBeam high-beam headlights.



