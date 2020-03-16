1969 Chevy Impala Low Rider Had Its 15 Minutes of Fame in Crank High Voltage

The Chevrolet Impala is one of those nameplates that have had a rough ride over the years. It was originally introduced in 1958 as the top of the line trim for the Bel Air, but then grew into a badge in its own right. Despite the ups and downs it experienced, years later, the Impala would grow into one of the best selling cars in the U.S.
The cars belonging to the first few decades or so are obviously, thanks to both their styling and capabilities, favorites of the custom build industry. Over the years, a great deal of fine examples have surfaced, but we're not sure the one we have here is one of them.
What we have in the gallery above is an Impala from the 1969 model year, which has been painted in a weird color combination someone somewhere believed it would be worth a shot.
The body of the car, painted mostly green, is plagued by gold accents: we see that from front to end, on the sides and on the wheels (that, by the way, come complete with spinners). Inside, gold makes room for white, which seems to be a much better fit with the green elements.
This low rider Impala is the perfect bling car, one a pair of low-level gangsters would use to pick on people on the go. In fact, it was even used this way, as it had its 15 minutes of fame in the Crank High Voltage movie in 2009, when the 350 ci engine and automatic transmission were hardly put to any good use.
Since that time, the car disappeared from the public eye, popping up at auctions across the U.S. every now and then. It did so last week as well, when it sold during the Mecum event in Glendale, Arizona, for an undisclosed amount.
