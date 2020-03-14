Chopped 1965 Buick Riviera Belongs in a Men in Black Movie

In the history of GM, the Buick Riviera occupies a particular place. The car was, when it was introduced back in 1963, the company’s first foray into the luxury car market. Built on a brand new GM platform called E (later deployed on the Buick Reatta and two Cadillacs, Eldorado and Toronado), the nameplate stayed in production until the end of the last millennium.
Of course, the most visually appealing Rivieras are the ones that date back all the way to the beginning of the line. Because of this, they are also the preferred cars of choice for custom garages looking to upgrade some Buicks.
The 1965 Riviera we have in the gallery above is part of that category and is listed as for sale during the Barrett-Jackson auction in Palm Beach in October (postponed to that date because of the coronavirus pandemic). It is also one of the best-looking ones, in a simple kind of way, as it lacks unnecessary adornments, including in terms of color.
Finished in single-stage black, the car comes, in the words of its sellers, chopped, dropped and shaved. Chopped because there are 1.5-inches missing from its roof, shaved because there are no emblems, door handles or decklid, and dropped because it rides on an air suspension.
The black apparition uses a LS1 V8 engine mated to a 4L60E automatic transmission for a heart, 20-inch wheels for feet (the size of which can barely be seen when the car is lowered), and the inside is dressed in Alcantara, gator and ostrich materials.
We are not being told when the build was completed, but more important is the fact that this Riviera has traveled just 1,200 miles since work on it was finished.
As usual for its events, Barrett-Jackson does not say how much it hopes to fetch for the car, and it’s anybody’s guess, as it will go under the hammer with no reserve.
