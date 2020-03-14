Chopped 1965 Buick Riviera Belongs in a Men in Black Movie

In the history of GM, the Buick Riviera occupies a particular place. The car was, when it was introduced back in 1963, the company’s first foray into the luxury car market. Built on a brand new GM platform called E (later deployed on the Buick Reatta and two Cadillacs, Eldorado and Toronado), the nameplate stayed in production until the end of the last millennium.

6 photos