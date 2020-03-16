Apple Could Release iPhone Update with Major CarPlay Improvements This Week

The Cupertino-based tech giant released the first beta of iOS 13.4 in early February, and the fifth testing build was published last week. People close to the matter now claim that Apple is ready to ship the stable version of this release, so Apple is expected to push the go-ahead button for iOS 13.4 this week or the next one the latest.If the new iOS build gets the green light this week, there’s a chance the update lands on Tuesday or Wednesday, according to Apple’s typical release schedule.iOS 13.4 brings a couple of welcome improvements to Apple CarPlay, and one of them is third-party navigation apps on the multi-view screen.While third-party navigation apps landed in CarPlay last year with the release of iOS 13, the 13.4 update further expands this feature by allowing them to replace Apple Maps on the dashboard, also referred to as the multi-view interface. Of course, apps themselves need to support this feature, but it’s obviously just a matter of time until Google updates Google Maps and Waze to take advantage of the dashboard.Additionally, iOS 13.4 will introduce call controls for the multi-view screen, which means users will be able to control their calls right from the dashboard with a widget that adapts to whatever is happening on the screen.If there’s enough room, such as when the navigation isn’t running, the call widget can display more information, including a picture of the contact you’re talking to. If there’s not, then the call interface comes down to a smaller panel that only displays essential information, along with buttons to end the call.iOS 13.4 will be available for all iPhones already running iOS 13 and will obviously be offered as a free update. iOS 13 supports the iPhone 6s and newer.