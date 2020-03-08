Three Reasons Wireless CarPlay Is So Much Better than the Wired Version

One of the main advantages of using a wired connection, for example, is that the iPhone can also recharge while you drive, and depending on the output power and the time spent charging, you can end up with a full battery when you reach your destination.For many users, however, the wireless version of CarPlay is much better than the wired sibling in so many ways, of course, when it actually works – it’s not a secret that Apple’s system often proves unreliable, as it can stop working or encounter various issues all of a sudden.Supposing everything’s working properly, the wireless CarPlay brings a series of advantages, including the three mentioned below.First and foremost, it’s the. With wireless CarPlay, you can just keep the iPhone in the pocket or in a backpack and obviously forget about cables. There’s no need to plug in the smartphone as long as you don’t need to recharge.You’re not losing anything with wireless CarPlay, as apps and playing music works exactly like with a cable.Second of all, it’s the. With a wired connection, everything works nearly instantly, and many believe that switching to a wireless version would affect the way the system responds and generates some sort of lag. This isn’t the case with wireless CarPlay, as everything works just the way it’s supposed to work, with no noticeable delay.And third of all, wireless CarPlayencountered due to cable connection. It’s not a secret that the cable you use for CarPlay is a key part of the experience, so switching to a wireless system means you no longer have to deal with such a problem.At the end of the day, wireless CarPlay just seems to be the better way to go, and even if your car doesn’t feature such capabilities but does come with CarPlay support, you can convert it either by getting a third-party HU or with a third-party adapter like CPlay2Air.