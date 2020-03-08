Widescreen Apple CarPlay on BMW i3 Is a Modern Forbidden Fruit

More on this:

1 Three Reasons Wireless CarPlay Is So Much Better than the Wired Version

2 Annoying Bug Blocks Waze Alerts from Going Away on Apple CarPlay

3 Nasty Apple CarPlay Bug Is Now Plaguing Android Auto as Well

4 Forget About “Hey Siri” in Your Car Because You’ll Have Another App to Talk To

5 This Trick to Disable Wi-Fi When CarPlay Opens Will Make You Feel Like a Hacker