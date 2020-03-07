Annoying Bug Blocks Waze Alerts from Going Away on Apple CarPlay

In other words, if you get an alert for police, potholes, traffic jams, or pretty much anything else, it no longer disappears after the timeout expires. By design, Waze alerts stay on the screen for several seconds in order to give drivers the chance to see them.But due to a recent bug, these alerts no longer go away even after the timeout expires, and the only way to remove them from the screen is to interact with the notification.For example, if you’re getting a police alert, unless you tap “Thanks!” or “Not there,” the notification just doesn’t go away. And if another notification shows up in the meantime, it’s displayed just above it, obviously reducing the available screen estate, which is otherwise used for navigation, quite substantially.Several users have already confirmed this problem on various forums, and I’ve also experienced it several times this week. It doesn’t seem to be something that happens every time CarPlay launches, and it’s rather a problem that occurs every now and then due to a cause that’s yet to be determined.Apple hasn’t released any iOS updates lately, so it’s most likely a bug in the Waze app. At the time of writing, the latest Waze version for iPhone is 4.60, and it was published on February 20. I still can’t confirm whether this release is causing the problem or not, but I reached out to Waze for more information and will update the article should an answer be offered.For the time being, the only workaround is to just interact with Waze manually to make the alerts go away. Hopefully, an update is on its way to the iPhone in the coming days.