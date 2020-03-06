Nasty Apple CarPlay Bug Is Now Plaguing Android Auto as Well

But as it turns out, similar problems are now being encountered by Android Auto users as well, with a post on the official forums pointing to a similar behavior.The issue isn’t necessarily new on Android Auto, but by the looks of things, is still around these days despite a series of updates that Google released in the last few months.The first post reporting the bug was published late last year, and users explain that various phone models are affected regardless of the cable being used for the connection to the car. Samsung Galaxy S and Note, Google Pixel, Xiaomi, and OnePlus phones are all experiencing this problem.“Recently I have started having an issue where callers cant hear me and I cant hear them even though the call is connected. Sometimes if it is safe to do so I can swap to loud speaker and back to Bluetooth and that will sometimes fix it. Also the issue seems to be intermittent and it will work for a couple of calls then stop again,” one user explains on the forums.“I have the same problem with a Galaxy S9 and an Acura 2018 TLX. If I dial through the car's head unit it works fine, but dialing via a Google voice command fails about 50 percent of the time. This used to work, but somehow it got broken with an update,” another one adds.Google hasn’t yet acknowledged the bug, but a new Android Auto is expected later this month anyway. It remains to be seen if a fix is included in this release, but for the time being, your only options are the generic workarounds like restarting the phone, toggling airplane mode on and off, and resetting the Android Auto connection.