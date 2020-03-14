Someone Has Come Across a Really Worrying Bug in Apple CarPlay

But an iPhone owner who turned to Apple’s community forums for help has come across what’s most likely the most awkward issue affecting CarPlay: messages deleted from the iPhone continue to appear on the car’s screen when the device is connected to the vehicle.As many of us know already, Apple has made privacy one of the main selling points of its products, so such an issue is certainly concerning, especially because the deleted text messages could reveal sensitive information.The iPhone owner says they tried pretty much everything from force restarting the iPhone to a hard reset of the iPhone and the complete removal of the car from the smartphone. Nothing worked, they say, with three different messages that have previously been removed from the iPhone still showing up in the Messages app on CarPlay.Neither Apple support staff nor the suggested workarounds made any difference, so heading to the dealership for a closer look at the issue was the next step.“I'll head to the dealer and let them figure it out. I was on phone with Apple tech support & got nowhere. All understand the issue but so far nobody can fix it. I'll have dealer do the reset. Then try Verizon. Somehow these entries came from ‘inside’ my phone,” the CarPlay user explains.But as it turns out, fixing this is much easier than resetting the head display unit, as many suggested: all you need to do is interact with the messages showing up in CarPlay.“It only took a 13 year old to figure this out. Press each entry on CarPlay screen one at a time. Siri asks what do you want to say. Verbalize something then hit send. Disconnect phone from car USB cord & delete that answer msg from phone. When reconnection phone to CarPlay the entry on CarPlay screen is gone. Worked on all 3 entries. Must have to answer a sms txt or it stays on CarPlay screen,” the user explains.While the messages are now gone from CarPlay too, it’s still not known how a trio of deleted messages ended up still showing up on the car’s display. Good thing this isn’t a widespread bug.