This CarPlay System Uses an Android Tablet and a Carlinkit Adapter

Bringing CarPlay to older cars most often comes down to buying an aftermarket head unit that ships with support for Apple’s system, either with a cable or wirelessly. 89 photos



Needless to say, this is something that pretty much anyone can do in their cars, albeit for many, just getting a third-party HUD is a more convenient option that doesn’t require so much work. But on the other hand, if a third-party head unit isn’t possible due to various reasons, there’s not much you can do. This 2018 Nissan Qashqai owner, however, found a clever approach that includes Carlinkit to run CarPlay inside the car and an Android tablet to display the interface.“My new (to me) 2018 Nissan Qashquai cannot be upgraded to CarPlay, too many functionalities would be lost in the progress,” the Nissan owner explains in a post on reddit , adding that the tablet they used is a Samsung Galaxy Tab A. A wireless Carlinkit with a USB-C to USB-A adapter purchased from Amazon is also used.“The whole setup seems to be fragile but that’s possibly because the tablet cannot reliably provide enough juice for the Carlinkit,” the reddit continues, adding that the tablet is kept in place with a universal mount installed in the CD slot.The problem, however, is that the tablet itself needs to be connected to a power source, as the Nissan owner says the dongle itself can use the Samsung Galaxy Tab A to run.Using a USB hub appears to be the right way to go in this case, and this is something that the redditor is already exploring.“A powered hub was one of my ideas as well but it makes the whole way more visible - ideally I want the tablet to have everything attached to it's back (Hello @ 3M Command Strips). I'm also waiting for an angled USB C -> USB A adapter, supposed to arrive today,” they say.Needless to say, this is something that pretty much anyone can do in their cars, albeit for many, just getting a third-party HUD is a more convenient option that doesn’t require so much work.