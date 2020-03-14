Shaved 1968 Pontiac Firebird Begs to Be Driven

It’s unclear how the life of the Pontiac brand would have played out had GM not killed it ten years ago, as it struggled to keep itself afloat in a storm of financial turmoil. What is certain is that at the time of its death, the brand had already long lost the cars that made it famous over the years.
One such nameplate is the Firebird, a muscle car introduced with the goal of taking on Ford’s Mustang, or more precisely its derivative, the Mercury Cougar. Born roughly at about the same time with the other cars of its segment, in 1967, the Firebird shared the same platform with the Camaro, but that wasn’t enough to eventually save it from the axe.
Luckily, enough Firebirds were made over the years, until 2002, to fuel countless rebuilds in the tuning industry. And there are plenty of incredible such builds made over the years.
One of them is the 1968 Pontiac Firebird Pro-Touring custom coupe we have here. Completed in 2017, at the end of a process that lasted three years, it is one of the most visually appealing we’ve seen in quite some time.
Maybe it’s the paint itself, or the lack of door handles or roof rails, or the aftermarket front and rear spoilers, but there’s something about this build that makes us want to do more than just look at it, and go for a full spin around a track somewhere and put it to the test.
Finished in metallic red, this Firebird is powered by a 6.2-liter LS3 V8 engine linked to a 6-speed automatic transmission. The engine’s power is sent to the ground via 18-inch/19-inch five-spoke wheels.
As seen in the gallery above, this 1968 Pontiac Firebird is going under the hammer during the now postponed Palm Beach auction in October, at the hands of auction house Barrett-Jackson.
Luckily, enough Firebirds were made over the years, until 2002, to fuel countless rebuilds in the tuning industry. And there are plenty of incredible such builds made over the years.
One of them is the 1968 Pontiac Firebird Pro-Touring custom coupe we have here. Completed in 2017, at the end of a process that lasted three years, it is one of the most visually appealing we’ve seen in quite some time.
Maybe it’s the paint itself, or the lack of door handles or roof rails, or the aftermarket front and rear spoilers, but there’s something about this build that makes us want to do more than just look at it, and go for a full spin around a track somewhere and put it to the test.
Finished in metallic red, this Firebird is powered by a 6.2-liter LS3 V8 engine linked to a 6-speed automatic transmission. The engine’s power is sent to the ground via 18-inch/19-inch five-spoke wheels.
As seen in the gallery above, this 1968 Pontiac Firebird is going under the hammer during the now postponed Palm Beach auction in October, at the hands of auction house Barrett-Jackson.