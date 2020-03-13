Pure 1967 Dodge Charger Hides an 8.6-liter Monster Inside

Older-generation Dodge Chargers are a dime a dozen in the tuning industry. They pop up all over the U.S. at various auction events, changing hands repeatedly until they end up costing a real fortune. Yet of the multitude of Chargers available, not many really stand out from the crowd.
The 1967 Charger we have here is one of those builds that do. Part of the first generation of the model, this one here has been restomodded in such a way as not to affect the exterior look too much, but at the same time provide it with a monstrous heart.
It was put together by a garage named Johnson's Hot Rod Shop nearly a decade ago. At a time of its introduction in the early 2010s, it quickly caught the eye of specialized magazines.
Using subtle body modifications, the garage tried to keep things as close to stock as possible so that it is a car that retains its “classic NASCAR-inspired character.” However, if you look close, you will see some new openings in the front bumper, a piece that, just like the rear one, is narrower than it used to be.
Despite keeping the overall lines of the car as close to the original form as possible, the garage says everything from the body to the chassis has been re-imagined and re-engineered. The driveline has been moved closer to the underbody, a new automatic transmission and driveshaft tunnel were added. Also, the rear track was shortened, with the rear wheels being moved inward 3 inches.
But the real change is tucked away under the hood. There, in the engine bay, sits a Hemi V8 custom made by specialist Ray Barton from a Mopar iron block. The engine develops from a 528 ci (8.6 liters) displacement a total of 651 hp and 618 lb-ft of torque.
The 1967 Dodge Charger is scheduled to go under the hammer during the Mecum Glendale auction in Arizona on Saturday, March 14.
