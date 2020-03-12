There’s One Way to Get Flames Right on a Car, But This Is Not It

There is a fine line between the perfect car build and the ultimate fiasco. In the world of custom builders, every single piece of work that goes into the car can make or break the project. And that includes the paint.
Take the 2000 Plymouth Prowler we talked about at the beginning of the year. Dubbed Wild Thing, it features a custom paint job that cost $55,000 out of a total of $400,000 the builders say they spent to make it what it is. Yet nobody liked it so much as to pay all that for it, and the car only fetched $38,500 during the Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Be that as it may, the colors featured on that car can be considered a success. But not the same can be said about the custom 1950 Ford we have here.
Currently sitting on the waiting list of cars that will go under the hammer this week during the Mecum Glendale auction in Arizona, the build is a fine example of how not to draw flames on the body.
Historically, this model is important for the American car industry, as it was the first new design to be made by one of the Detroit carmakers after the end of the second world war. Affectionately or less so named the Shoebox Ford because of its shape, it stayed in production for just two years, from 1949 to 1951.
It still is ugly today, and a proper paint job might have saved face, but that's not the case here. The red paint that covers most of it is interesting enough, but the badly drawn flames at the front, which look more like droplets of yellow liquid than the hot mixture of gases we call fire, ruins that too.
The only things that could save this car from being a total failure are the Chevrolet ZZ4 engine fitted under the hood, and the 350 hp it develops.
